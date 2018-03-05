Hardaway produced 24 points (11-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.

Hardaway's scoring total led the Knicks on a night when they almost pulled off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback. The 25-year-old encouragingly posted a second consecutive effort with better than 50.0 percent shooting, and he's now generated a 43.8 percent figure or better in four of the last five contests overall. After coming up empty from distance Friday night against the Clippers, Hardaway was also able to drain multiple threes for the third time in the last four. A prior rough patch now clearly behind him, the fifth-year wing looks poised to offer fantasy owners solid production down the stretch.