Hardaway compiled 21 points (8-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 47 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 136-134 overtime win over the Bucks.

With Trey Burke limited to just one minute after suffering a knee injury, Hardaway saw some more opportunities to direct the offense when starting point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (36 minutes) was off the floor. Mudiay will benefit the most from any additional time Burke misses -- he's already been ruled out for the Knicks' next game Monday against the Wizards -- but Hardaway could also see a slight uptick in his assist rate as well while taking on more ball-handling responsibilities. The eight dimes Hardaway dropped Saturday matched his season high.