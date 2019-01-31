Hardaway will be traded to Dallas as part of a deal that brings Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The trade materialized quickly after Porzingis suggested in a meeting with the Knicks that he'd prefer to dealt before the Feb. 7 deadline. Hardaway, as well as Courtney Lee, will join the big man in Dallas, but both players were likely included in the deal as salary dumps by the Knicks, so it's unclear if they're viewed as part of the Mavs' long-term future. Regardless, with Wes Matthews and Dennis Smith heading back to New York in the trade, there will be no shortage of minutes available in the backcourt. For the season, Hardaway holds averages of 19.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game.