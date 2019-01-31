Knicks' Tim Hardaway: To be dealt to Dallas
Hardaway will be traded to Dallas as part of a deal that brings Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The trade materialized quickly after Porzingis suggested in a meeting with the Knicks that he'd prefer to dealt before the Feb. 7 deadline. Hardaway, as well as Courtney Lee, will join the big man in Dallas, but both players were likely included in the deal as salary dumps by the Knicks, so it's unclear if they're viewed as part of the Mavs' long-term future. Regardless, with Wes Matthews and Dennis Smith heading back to New York in the trade, there will be no shortage of minutes available in the backcourt. For the season, Hardaway holds averages of 19.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...