Hardaway collected 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.

Hardaway has scored 20-plus points in three of the last four tilts. While his offensive efficiency leaves a lot to be desired thanks to the fact that he's stuck occupying the go-to scorer role, Hardaway remains a strong option in leagues that favor counting stats.