Hardaway (leg) remains without a timetable for a return, but is set to increase his rehab and court work. He will be re-evaluated next week, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

While it appears Hardaway could remain sidelined for a significant chunk of time, he's apparently progressing well in his recovery, as he's set to advance in his rehab and on-court work. In his place, a myriad of players will probably continue pitching in to absorb his 34.1 minutes per game, including Doug McDermott, Lance Thomas, Ron Baker and Damyean Dotson.