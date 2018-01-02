Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will be reevaluated Tuesday or Wednesday
The Knicks are expected to reevaluate Hardaway (leg) on Tuesday or Wednesday and provide an update on his recovery timeline, Daniel Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Hardaway, who hasn't played since Nov. 29 and has sat out the Knicks' last 15 games, was recently spotted jumping and was shooting during Monday's practice without a brace on his lower left leg. The wing has yet to resume sprinting, however, but may gain clearance to do so if he receives positive news when he's reevaluated. Even if that's the case, it seems unlikely that he'll be available for game action until at least next week. His absence continues to open up more minutes for Lance Thomas, Frank Ntilikina and Doug McDermott.
