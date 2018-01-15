Hardaway will not play in Monday's game against the Nets due to rest purposes, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

With Hardaway recently making his return from a stress reaction in his leg that kept him out for a month and a half, the Knicks will elect to exercise caution in back-to-backs. Hardaway scored 25 points in 33 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to the Pelicans and will now likely be out until the Knicks play again on Wednesday. In Hardaway's absence, look for Doug McDermott and Lance Thomas to see extended minutes on the wing.