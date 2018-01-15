Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will be rested Monday
Hardaway will not play in Monday's game against the Nets due to rest purposes, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
With Hardaway recently making his return from a stress reaction in his leg that kept him out for a month and a half, the Knicks will elect to exercise caution in back-to-backs. Hardaway scored 25 points in 33 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to the Pelicans and will now likely be out until the Knicks play again on Wednesday. In Hardaway's absence, look for Doug McDermott and Lance Thomas to see extended minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Excels off the bench with 25 points•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 16 in return to action•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Playing, coming off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable for Friday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will practice again Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Could return during road trip•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...