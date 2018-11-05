Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will come off bench
Hardaway will come off the bench Monday against the Bulls, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Hardaway was cleared to play despite suffering a back injury over the weekend, but it looks as though he'll likely be limited. The Knicks will go with Allonzo Trier at at shooting guard in his place.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Questionable for Monday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Pours in game-high 37 in loss to Pacers•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Drops game-high 25 in win over Nets•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Drops team-high 24 in loss to Bucks•
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...