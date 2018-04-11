Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will not play Wednesday
Hardaway (ankle) is out for Wednesday's season finale against Cleveland, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Hardaway's ankle injury will prevent him from finishing out the year on the court for New York. He had a career year -- averaging 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes per game -- though ended up playing just 57 games due to various injuries.
