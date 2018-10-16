Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will play, start Wednesday
Hardaway (wrist) will play and start at shooting guard in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Hardaway has been dealing with a wrist injury recently, but as expected, it won't linger into the start of the season. Look for Hardaway to immediately slot into the top unit at shooting guard and he'll be joined by the likes of Trey Burke, Frank Ntilikina, Lance Thomas and Enes Kanter. Hardaway should once again be one of the main scoring threats for New York after averaging 17.5 points per game a season ago.
