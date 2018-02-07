Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will play Thursday vs. Raptors
Hardaway (shin) will be available to play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Hardaway took a shot to his left shin during Tuesday's game against the Bucks, which was the same leg that costed him an extended absence earlier this season due to a stress injury. However, despite the original concern, Hardaway didn't aggravate that prevoius injury and has already been given the green light to take the court Thursday. Unless the Knicks report some sort of restrictions, look for Hardaway to take on his typical workload in the starting lineup at small forward. He should even see added usage following Kristaps Porzingis' season-ending knee injury, making him one of the team's top offensive threats moving forward.
