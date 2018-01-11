Hardaway (leg) put in an individual workout Wednesday and is set to take part in practice Thursday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Hardaway put in a full practice session Tuesday, so it's not expected that he'll face any significant limitations two days later. Depending on how Hardaway looks Thursday, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek suggested that the 25-year-old could have a shot at playing in either of the team's two games this weekend, with matchups coming Friday against the Timberwolves and Sunday against the Pelicans. Hornacek added that if Hardaway is cleared to play at some point during the weekend, the guard likely wouldn't be called upon for a normal minutes load right away.