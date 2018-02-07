An X-ray on Hardaway's left shin came back negative following Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

On a night where both Hardaway and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) left with injuries, this provides at least a little optimism that Hardaway's injury may not be severe. That said, it's an injury to the same leg that dealt with stress issues earlier this season and costed Hardaway over a month of action, so the Knicks aren't out of the woods here quite yet. Until additional information is provided, Hardaway can be considered highly questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Raptors.