Hardaway underwent X-rays on his shin following Tuesday's loss to the Bucks, which came back negative, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Hardaway missed six weeks with a stress injury to his lower leg earlier in the season, which made this injury potentially scarier. However, the results of the x-ray should help owner breathe a sigh of relief. Still, he should be considered day-to-day at this point, with his next opportunity to play being Tuesday against the Raptors. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) also going down in the contest, Michael Beasley and Lance Thomas could be in line for increased workloads in the near future.