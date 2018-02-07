Knicks' Tim Hardaway: X-rays negative
Hardaway underwent X-rays on his shin following Tuesday's loss to the Bucks, which came back negative, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Hardaway missed six weeks with a stress injury to his lower leg earlier in the season, which made this injury potentially scarier. However, the results of the x-ray should help owner breathe a sigh of relief. Still, he should be considered day-to-day at this point, with his next opportunity to play being Tuesday against the Raptors. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) also going down in the contest, Michael Beasley and Lance Thomas could be in line for increased workloads in the near future.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: X-ray on shin comes back negative•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leaves for locker room Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Mired in nightmarish shooting slump•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: May see limited run Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Puts up 15 points in return to action•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Not on injury report Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...