Hardaway injured his elbow in Friday's loss to the Raptors, but X-rays following the game were negative.

It is unclear when Hardaway injured his elbow during the contest, but he should likely be considered day-to-day going forward. He finished the game with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3PT), five rebounds, one assist, and three steals across 33 minutes. The Knicks next play Monday against the Clippers, so Hardaway will have a few days to recover.