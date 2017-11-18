Knicks' Tim Hardaway: X-rays on elbow negative
Hardaway injured his elbow in Friday's loss to the Raptors, but X-rays following the game were negative.
It is unclear when Hardaway injured his elbow during the contest, but he should likely be considered day-to-day going forward. He finished the game with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3PT), five rebounds, one assist, and three steals across 33 minutes. The Knicks next play Monday against the Clippers, so Hardaway will have a few days to recover.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 26 points Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Fills up box score in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Records double-double Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Strong scoring stretch continues•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 21 points against Suns•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 23 in loss•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...