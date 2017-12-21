Hardaway (leg) has been cleared for "little jumps" in his rehab, but has yet to begin running, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Hardaway is expected to be reevaluated at some point next week, which should give us a better indication for how much longer he could remain on the sidelines. That said, the fact that he's not even running yet likely means Hardaway is still multiple weeks away from a return. Look for confirmation next week, but as it currently stands, Hardaway appears primed to be sidelined well into January.