Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Yet to be cleared for running
Hardaway (leg) has been cleared for "little jumps" in his rehab, but has yet to begin running, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Hardaway is expected to be reevaluated at some point next week, which should give us a better indication for how much longer he could remain on the sidelines. That said, the fact that he's not even running yet likely means Hardaway is still multiple weeks away from a return. Look for confirmation next week, but as it currently stands, Hardaway appears primed to be sidelined well into January.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...