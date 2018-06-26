Knicks' Tony Taylor: Secures summer league spot

Taylor will join the Knicks for summer league, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor spent four seasons at George Washington before going undrafted in 2012. During his senior campaign, he averaged 13.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.4 minutes. Since then, he's been overseas, playing for a variety of teams.

Our Latest Stories