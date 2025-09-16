Evbuomwan agreed to a two-way contract with the Knicks on Tuesday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Evbuomwan was initially announced as an Exhibit 10 signing, though he's now set to join New York on a two-way pact. The 24-year-old forward signed a two-way deal with the Nets in January before being waived in August. Over 28 regular-season appearances with Brooklyn last season, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 23.8 minutes per game.