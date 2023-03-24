Keels (concussion) played 41 minutes Thursday for the G League's Westchester Knicks in their 110-97 loss to the Maine Celtics, finishing with 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Keels, one of New York's two two-way players, suited up for the G League club for the first time since March 11 after making a recovery from the concussion. The second-round rookie out of Duke is averaging 15.0 points (on 42.9 percent shooting from the field), 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.2 minutes per game over 23 G League appearances to date.