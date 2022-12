Keels (groin) played in games Thursday and Friday for the G League's Westchester Knicks, playing a combined 20 minutes between those contests while totaling six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and two turnovers.

The pair of appearances were Keels' first in two weeks after he missed time with a left groin strain. One of the Knicks' two two-way players, Keels is expected to spend the majority of the 2022-23 campaign in the G League.