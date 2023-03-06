Keels (back) played 33 minutes Sunday in the G League's Westchester Knicks' 121-120 win over the Windy City Bulls, finishing with 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two steals, one rebound and one block.

Keels missed Westchester's 122-117 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats on Friday due to back tightness, but he was back in action Sunday under no apparent restriction. The two-way guard will likely continue to move back and forth between the NBA and G League the rest of the season, seeing most of his playing time in the latter league.