The Knicks assigned Keels to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.

For one of the few times all season, Keels suited up for Monday's game against the Celtics, but he didn't see the floor in the Knicks' 109-94 win. He'll now head back to the G League and should get the chance to play meaningful minutes for Westchester in Wednesday's game against the Delaware Blue Coats.