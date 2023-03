New York assigned Keels to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.

Keels will head back to the G League after he made just his second appearance of the season in the NBA team's 142-118 win over the Nets, playing three minutes and finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound. The second-round rookie out of Duke will continue to see most of his playing time with Westchester moving forward.