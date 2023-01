Keels posted 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 126-99 win over the Wolves.

15 of Keels' 26 points came from behind the three-point line Tuesday. His game-high 26 points allowed him to record a plus-20 point differential.