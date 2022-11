Keels posted 25 points (11-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Keels attempted nine more field goals than anybody else on his team. As a second-round pick on a two-way deal, he is trying to prove himself in the G League to become a full-time NBA player. Keels still needs to improve on his outside shooting before he can be an impact player at the highest level.