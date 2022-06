Keels was selected by the Knicks with the No. 42 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

At 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, Keels is a physical presence who barrels to the rim. While he needs to improve his shooting, Keels has shown an ability to get to the free-throw line and is a good passer. His defense is also a bit of a question mark, as he's not a great lateral athlete.