Keels tallied 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 loss to the Lakeland magic.

Keels tied his season-high for three-pointers made with six. However, he shot only 1-of-5 from inside the arc. Keels also posted a team-high in assists while only coughing up one turnover.