The Knicks signed Keels to a 10-day contract Thursday.

Keels was previously operating under a two-way contract and has appeared in just one contest at the NBA level this season. However, at the G League level, the 6-foot-5 wing is averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 31.3 minutes across 17 appearances (all starts) for Westchester. Even with his new contract, the rookie second-round pick isn't expected to garner a fantasy relevant role anytime soon.