Keels didn't play in Saturday's 108-105 win over the Go-Go due to a left groin strain.

Keels is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 33.9 minutes over 10 games. Keels will look to improve on his 39.9 field-goal percentage and 27.9 three-point percentage when he returns from injury.