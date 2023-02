Keels posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 loss to the Skyhawks.

Keels' inefficient scoring led him to post a game-low minus-21 point differential. He is averaging 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.8 minutes across 13 games this season.