Keels recorded 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 130-87 loss to the Swarm.

Not only did Keels struggle mightily with his efficiency, but he also gave up four turnovers to no assists. Keels' poor performance caused him to post a team-low negative-41 mark.