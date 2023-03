Keels signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on Sunday.

Keels is back under contract with New York for the third time this season after previously playing on another two-way pact along with a 10-day deal. Though he's been on the Knicks' books for most of his rookie campaign, Keels has played in just two games at the NBA level. Expect him to continue to see most of his playing time in the G League with the Westchester Knicks.