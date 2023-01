Keels posted five pints (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 23 minutes during Sunday's 130-97 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Keels's inefficient scoring contributed to his negative-23 point differential in Saturday's blowout loss. He played the fewest minutes of any starter and recorded as many turnovers as fouls.