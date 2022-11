Keels tallied six points (2-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

After scoring 25 points in the Knicks' last game, Keels managed just six points Thursday. His seven turnovers and a game-low -20 plus-minus also contributed to the team's defeat.