Keels and the Knicks agreed to a two-way contract Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Keels was selected by the Knicks with the No. 42 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. At 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, Keels is a physical presence who barrels to the rim. While he needs to improve his shooting, Keels has shown an ability to get to the free-throw line and is a good passer. The Duke product's defense is also a bit of a question mark, as he's not a great lateral athlete. On a two-way deal, Keels should see plenty of action in the G League.