Knicks' Trey Burke: Available to play Sunday
Burke (hip) is active and available to play in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Burke's recent contract with the Knicks became official Sunday and he'll immediately be available to play for his new team. It appears he's over the sore hip that gave him some issues late last week, so that shouldn't be a concern moving forward. That said, Burke is still behind both Jarrett Jack and Frank Ntilikina on the point guard depth chart, so minutes will likely be hard to come by. He's not going to be a fantasy relevant player despite the change in scenery.
