Knicks' Trey Burke: Bench-leading scoring total in loss

Burke totaled 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 19 minutes in Friday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers

Burke is a more consistent shooter than starter Emmanuel Mudiay at this stage of their respective and relatively nascent careers, but the latter projects to continue in the starting point guard role for the moment. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Burke has been impressive as a source of second-unit offense for the Knicks, now having posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts while shooting at least 45.5 percent in each of those games. He's outperformed 2017 first-round pick Frank Ntilikina as well on the majority of nights recently, leaving him locked in to a solid allotment of playing time off the bench despite the overall logjam at the point guard position.