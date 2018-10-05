Knicks' Trey Burke: Coming off pine Friday
Burke is coming off the bench during Friday's matchup against the Pelicans, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports. Emmanuel Mudiay will draw the start at point guard.
Burke started the Knicks' first two preseason contests and is a strong candidate to start at the position for the regular season. During the two exhibitions, he's averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 16.4 minutes. He's also 5-of-13 from the field, 1-of-1 from distance and 5-of-5 from the charity stripe.
