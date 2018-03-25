Knicks' Trey Burke: Confirmed starter Sunday

Burke will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

This was the expected move all along, as the Knicks are looking to develop players like Burke and Frank Ntilikina further over the last few weeks of the regular season. Look for Burke to push for a 30-plus minute role on a regular basis, so a significant uptick in production can be expected. Emmanuel Mudiay and Courtney Lee are set to take on bench roles as a result of Burke and Ntilikina working with the top unit.