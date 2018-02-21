Knicks' Trey Burke: Could see increased minutes down the stretch
Coach Jeff Hornacek implied that Burke will see increased minutes over the final two months of the season, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
While Hornacek did not specify how many minutes he'll look to carve out for Burke, the implication was that the Knicks will make an effort to find more time for the Michigan product, as well as fellow young guards Emmanuel Mudiay and Frank Ntilikina. As a result, veteran Jarrett Jack will likely have his minutes slashed, and Courtney Lee could also see a reduction in playing time. Heading into the All-Star break, Burke had played only 12 combined minutes over the Knicks' last three games.
