Knicks' Trey Burke: Efficient in bench role Friday
Burke turned in 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 19 minutes in Friday's 119-112 win over the Lakers.
Burke has had trouble getting back on the court after returning from a knee injury, but his recent string of DNPs is more a product of coach David Fitzdale's preference, as the variance of his rotations has been incredibly volatile this season. This situation makes trusting any guard a risk-reward fantasy play for the Knicks, although it seems that Emmanuel Mudiay is now entrenched with the first unit, limiting Burke's overall value
