Knicks' Trey Burke: Efficient off the bench again
Burke collected 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Heat.
Burke had another nice performance off the bench, pouring in double-digits for the fifth time in his last six games. His production has been far from spectacular but he is a nice streaming option if you are in need of some scoring, assists, and three-pointers.
