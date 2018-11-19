Knicks' Trey Burke: Erupts for 31 points

Burke tallied a season-high 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 131-117 loss to the Magic.

After the Knicks surrendered 44 points in the first quarter, coach David Fizdale leaned heavily on the second unit the rest of the way, allowing Burke, Enes Kanter (21 points, 19 rebounds) and Tim Hardaway (32 points) to all finish with big lines. Though Emmanuel Mudiay remains New York's starting point guard for now, Burke has at least gotten comfortable in his bench role the last two games, erupting for 55 points on 20-for-33 shooting from the field. As per usual, Burke's scoring hasn't come with much three-point production, as he's gone only 2-for-9 from distance over that stretch while hitting 75 percent of his two-point attempts. Burke has converted only 54.3 percent of his two-point tries over parts of two seasons with the Knicks and owns a 44.5 percent rate for his career, so regression should be coming hard in the near future.