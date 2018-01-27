Knicks' Trey Burke: Excels off bench with 18 points

Burke produced 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and a rebound in 18 minutes during Friday's 107-85 win over the Suns.

Burke is the newest addition to the Knicks after signing with the team on the 14th after some stellar play for the Westchester farm team in the G-League. This was by far his best effort with the team and saw extended action Friday with both Jarrett Jack and Frank Nkitilina inexplicably limited in the game. Despite the strong outing, he's largely irrelevant in fantasy formats at this point.