Knicks' Trey Burke: Exits with sprained knee

Burke left Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a sprained right knee, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports. X-rays returned negative.

On a positive note, Burke's X-rays did not reveal any structural damage. However, the injury is serious enough to keep him out for the rest of Saturday's game. If he misses any time moving forward, Frank Ntilikina could see more time.

