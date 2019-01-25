Knicks' Trey Burke: Expected to see increase in role
Burke is expected to be "back in the mix" with Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) out for at least two weeks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Burke has seen his role fluctuate throughout the season, largely due to the emergence of Mudiay. However, with Mudiay sidelined for an extended period, Burke should see a consistent uptick in playing time. When playing at least 20 minutes, Burke is averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
