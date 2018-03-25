Knicks' Trey Burke: Expected to start Sunday

Burke is expected to start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Burke has put together a strong couple of weeks and received extended playing time the last two games with 31 and 26 minutes, respectively. That resulted in averages of 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steal across that two-game stretch, which will be enough to propel him into the starting five over Emmanuel Mudiay. Look for the Knicks to continue to give the youngster a ton of playing time moving forward for developmental purposes, which will also likely be the case with rookie Frank Ntilikina. Burke is now in consideration for those in season-long leagues and he'll also be a viable DFS option at a fairly reasonable price.