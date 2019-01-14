Knicks' Trey Burke: Falls out of rotation
Burke (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Knicks' 108-105 loss to the 76ers.
Burke had scored between 10 and 16 points while averaging 20.8 minutes per game over the past four contests, but he dropped out of the rotation entirely after Frank Ntilikina (ankle) was cleared to return to action. Given that Ntilkina, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is viewed as more of a long-term asset, it's hard to imagine the rebuilding Knicks will have much motivation to hand a veteran on an expiring deal like Burke meaningful minutes when the backcourt is relatively healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...