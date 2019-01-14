Knicks' Trey Burke: Falls out of rotation

Burke (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Knicks' 108-105 loss to the 76ers.

Burke had scored between 10 and 16 points while averaging 20.8 minutes per game over the past four contests, but he dropped out of the rotation entirely after Frank Ntilikina (ankle) was cleared to return to action. Given that Ntilkina, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is viewed as more of a long-term asset, it's hard to imagine the rebuilding Knicks will have much motivation to hand a veteran on an expiring deal like Burke meaningful minutes when the backcourt is relatively healthy.