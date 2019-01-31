Knicks' Trey Burke: Finishes with 16 points Wednesday

Burke collected 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 114-90 loss to the Mavericks.

Burke continues to get extended run with Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) still sidelined. He made the most of it Wednesday night, shooting 50 percent with a nice effort on the defensive end as well. Over the last four games, Burke has made his case to stick around, averaging 16.5 points on 47 percent shooting and 3.3 assists.