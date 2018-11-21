Knicks' Trey Burke: Generates 19 points off bench

Burke netted 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in the Knicks' 118-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Burke continues to see plenty of run off the bench and produce with it, as he's now strung together three straight double-digit scoring efforts during which he's averaging 24.7 points on 60.4 percent shooting. The Michigan product has outplayed starter Emmanuel Mudiay recently, but coach David Fizdale may opt to continue deploying Burke on the second unit for the time being due to the infusion of offense he provides off the bench.