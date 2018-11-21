Knicks' Trey Burke: Generates 19 points off bench
Burke netted 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in the Knicks' 118-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Burke continues to see plenty of run off the bench and produce with it, as he's now strung together three straight double-digit scoring efforts during which he's averaging 24.7 points on 60.4 percent shooting. The Michigan product has outplayed starter Emmanuel Mudiay recently, but coach David Fizdale may opt to continue deploying Burke on the second unit for the time being due to the infusion of offense he provides off the bench.
More News
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Erupts for 31 points•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Provides spark off bench with 24 points•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Miffed by DNP-CD•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: To come off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores season-high 19 in loss to Bucks•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Named starting point guard•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.